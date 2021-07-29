Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,547. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $519.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

