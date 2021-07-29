Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $27.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LEVL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.