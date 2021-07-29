Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $27.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

