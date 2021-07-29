Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

