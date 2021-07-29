Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

