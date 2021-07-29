LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.30 million-$41.30 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

