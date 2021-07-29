Leggett & Platt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 473 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

LEG traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

