Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 331,420 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $43.93.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.76.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

