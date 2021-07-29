Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$41.97, with a volume of 69,356 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

