Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $4.70. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $18.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.44 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 356,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,479. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

