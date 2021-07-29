Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 622,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,696,269.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

CARG stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,336,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

