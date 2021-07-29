Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Landos Biopharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

