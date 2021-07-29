Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79,036.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $79,036.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

