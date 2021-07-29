Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.