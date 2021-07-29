Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.