Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,121 shares of company stock worth $574,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 44.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 570,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 30.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.