Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,121 shares of company stock worth $574,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
