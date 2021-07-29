La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LZB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,442. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

