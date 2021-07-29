Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

