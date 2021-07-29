Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
