KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $20.91 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.50. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

