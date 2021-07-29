KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.96

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 54936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

