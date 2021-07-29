Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Kion Group stock opened at €88.66 ($104.31) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

