Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 1,326,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876,827. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.