Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

