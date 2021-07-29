Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.