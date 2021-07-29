Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,562 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

