Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

