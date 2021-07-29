Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $369.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

