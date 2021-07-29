KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.12 million and $22,663.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,893 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.