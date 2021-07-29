KeyCorp Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

