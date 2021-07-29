Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DBS Vickers

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was upgraded by DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $1.99 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KPDCF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

