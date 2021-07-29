KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 82,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,980,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.27.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.