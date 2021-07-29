KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $377,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

