KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

PayPal stock traded down $14.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.84. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

