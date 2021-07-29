KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,464. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06.

