KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 959,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.