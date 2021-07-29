KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 229,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.