KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,975 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.