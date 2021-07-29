KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.99. 23,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

