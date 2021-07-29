Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.96. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,810. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.