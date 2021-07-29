Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 2,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. 1,143,158 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

