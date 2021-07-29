Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 438.6% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.65.
About Juva Life
