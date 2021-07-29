Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 438.6% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.65.

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

