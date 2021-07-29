Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

