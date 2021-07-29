Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

