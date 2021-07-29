JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,360 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Teekay by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.