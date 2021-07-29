JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

KLDO stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

