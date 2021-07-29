JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

RTMVY stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

