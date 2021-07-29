JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

PUBGY opened at $15.92 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

