JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,848 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $462.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.