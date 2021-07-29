JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

