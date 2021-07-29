JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

