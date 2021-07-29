JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,451.60 ($18.97) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,373.61.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

